Practice sun safety in the hot summer months

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - June brings the official calendar start of summer every year, and also the longest days of the year.
Summer days typically carry the highest UV (ultraviolet) index of the year as the sun’s rays are shining directly toward the earth’s northern hemisphere.
It’s important to practice sun safety during any summer day, especially when the UV index is extreme.
Here’s some UV safety tips to stay safe in the sun:
- Seek shade: get under cover when the sun’s rays are the strongest between 10 am and 4 pm.
- Wear protective clothing: wear a wide-brimmed hat as well as UV-blocking sunglasses.
- Generously apply sunscreen: use a Broad Spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher for protection from ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which contribute to premature aging, sunburn and skin cancer. Apply 15 minutes before going outdoors and reapply every two hours, or after swimming, sweating, or toweling off.
- Use extra caution near water and sand: these surfaces reflect the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chance of sunburn.
“When the weather is nice and beautiful, it can be easy to get distracted and forget to take safety precautions,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “You don’t want to walk away from a gorgeous day with an ugly sunburn. So, remember the sunscreen!"
