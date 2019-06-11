Pleasantly dry and warm. UV index is extreme.

Lower humidity will bring a pleasant change to our weather pattern for Tuesday. It will be very comfortable to spend time outdoors so you should make plans to enjoy. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind keeps us dry through Thursday. But, Gulf moisture returns by this weekend, allowing for hit-or-miss showers on Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday. Today’s UV index is Extreme. Practice UV safety to stay safe in the sun. Seek shade: get under cover when the sun’s rays are the strongest between 10 am and 4 pm. Wear protective clothing: wear a wide-brimmed hat as well as UV-blocking sunglasses. Generously apply sunscreen: use a Broad Spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher for protection from ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which contribute to premature aging, sunburn and skin cancer. Apply 15 minutes before going outdoors and reapply every two hours, or after swimming, sweating, or toweling off. Use extra caution near water and sand: these surfaces reflect the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chance of sunburn.