Lower humidity will last for a few more days

Thanks to a cold front, the humidity will be more tolerable today! Highs will still reach the upper 80s with plenty of sun. Drier air will allow us to cool off into the 60s by Wednesday morning.
More sunshine and low humidity are expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90.
With onshore flow returning, higher humidity will be back on Friday and through the weekend. We may see a few hit or miss showers by the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
