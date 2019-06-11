Disabled plane at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport delays flights

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Keesler WC-130J airplane experienced some issues and is currently disabled on the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport’s main runway. The airplane had to be towed.
The WC-130J airplane is part of the 403rd with the Hurricane Hunters. It was being flown by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron.
Officials haven’t confirmed exactly what is wrong with the plane, but the issue has delayed two incoming flights. WLOX learned those flights have not been able to land at the airport.
The American Airlines flight has been diverted to Mobile, and the United Airlines flight has been delayed. Two outgoing flights have also been delayed.
Three people were on board. There were no injuries or damage to the aircraft.
We will continue to follow this story as it develops.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.