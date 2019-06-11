Community center coming to Waveland neighborhood

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A community center will soon find its home in Waveland. With funding from the Mississippi Development Authority, Mayor Mike Smith said the facility should be ready by the summer season of next year.
“You know, I think that this community has been forgotten for so long, and they feel like they’ve been forgotten for so long," said Smith. "This is something to say, 'hey, we’re here. We care about you, and we want to put some stuff here that all of us can enjoy.”
Mayor Smith is happy to see improvements at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, an area he says is in desperate need of new development.
He saw a need for change, so he reached out to the Mississippi Development Authority.
“I applied two summers ago with the MDA, the Mississippi Development Authority, and they awarded us the $641,000 for this project," Smith said.
The upcoming construction will replace decades-old buildings that currently sit on the property.
“The concession stand and the bathrooms were built in the ’60s, and the community center actually started out as a pavilion and then was enclosed," Smith told WLOX. "This is one of the last unmet needs that we had from Katrina.”
Waveland’s mayor said the new facility will be designed for multiple functions.
“It will include bathrooms, a kitchen, where you can cook inside," said Smith. "So, weddings, receptions those kind of things can go in there. But, also where the kitchen is, it will have roll up doors for a concession stand and bathrooms will be available from the outside as well as the inside.”
The playground, in addition to the facilities, will get a face lift too.
“Along with that, we’re putting probably $30,000 worth of new playground equipment here," said Smith.
It seems to be a needed upgrade to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park fit for all ages.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.