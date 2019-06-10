WLOX to begin each broadcast day with The Star Spangled Banner

WLOX to begin each broadcast day with The Star Spangled Banner
At WLOX, we are proud of our country. So, we are starting a new tradition of airing the national anthem each morning to mark the beginning of a new broadcast day.
By WLOX Staff | June 10, 2019 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 1:25 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At WLOX, we are proud of our country. So, we are starting a new tradition.

Beginning Thursday, June 13, 2019, we are airing a special edition video of the Star Spangled Banner each morning on WLOX. Our National Anthem broadcast will signify the beginning of each new local broadcast day. We will also show this video in other newscasts on certain days, such as July 4th.

Since we have three different networks, the times that the anthem will air are a little different for each channel:

  • WLOX ABC will air at 4:57 a.m.;
  • WLOX CBS will air at 4:55 a.m.;
  • WLOX Bounce will air at 5:35 a.m.

The anthem video, which demonstrates the beauty of our nation, also includes beautiful scenery shots of South Mississippi.

Please take a look. And God Bless America.

WLOX to begin each broadcast day with The Star Spangled Banner

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.