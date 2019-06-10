WLOX to begin each broadcast day with The Star Spangled Banner

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At WLOX, we are proud of our country. So, we are starting a new tradition.
Beginning Thursday, June 13, 2019, we are airing a special edition video of the Star Spangled Banner each morning on WLOX. Our National Anthem broadcast will signify the beginning of each new local broadcast day. We will also show this video in other newscasts on certain days, such as July 4th.
Since we have three different networks, the times that the anthem will air are a little different for each channel:
- WLOX ABC will air at 4:57 a.m.;
- WLOX CBS will air at 4:55 a.m.;
- WLOX Bounce will air at 5:35 a.m.
The anthem video, which demonstrates the beauty of our nation, also includes beautiful scenery shots of South Mississippi.
Please take a look. And God Bless America.
