Summer heat today. Lower humidity tomorrow.

A weak cold front will bring some isolated showers and thunderstorms to the area today. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and plenty of summer heat with high temperatures warming into the lower 90s and heat index reaching the triple digits. A few isolated showers will still be possible very near the coast this evening and tonight. But, skies should eventually clear later overnight. Sunshine with a few clouds expected for Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures will be closer to normal, generally in the mid 80s. Enjoy a dry pattern for the middle and late parts of the week with some slightly cooler mornings too. The upcoming Father’s Day Weekend will bring a return of the muggy Gulf air. This will send us back into a typical summertime pattern of plentiful heat, humidity, and summertime pop-up storms each afternoon for Saturday and Sunday. No major issues are expected this weekend and there should still be plenty of rain-free hours to enjoy time with Dad.