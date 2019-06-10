Popp’s Ferry bridge work should eliminate future problems

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Malfunctions of the Popp’s Ferry drawbridge may soon be eliminated. The latest issues happened last Saturday after two separate incidents temporarily closed the bridge.
Contractors have been working to replace most of the equipment on the bridge for several months. The $1.27 million project will wrap up next week with the installation of new electrical panels. Workers have already replaced the generator and underwater electrical cables on the bridge that was built in 1979.
While that work is being done next week, the channel will be closed to large marine traffic from June 16 until the 22nd. The city, contractor and Coast Guard have notified businesses that may be affected by the closure.
Automobile traffic and small marine traffic that does not require the drawbridge to open will not be affected by the work.
