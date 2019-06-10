Petal schools superintendent a ‘Hall of Fame Dad’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon received an early Father's Day gift he’ll never forget. The father of three has been named as the 2019 Mississippi Haggar Hall of Fame Dad.
Dillon was recognized on Monday’s episode of Steve Harvey’s talk show, “Steve!”, where he was presented with a Haggar Hall of Fame Dad blazer, a wardrobe from J.M. Haggar and $5,000.
“For me, it was just very excited to highlight my family who is so important to me. A lot of times my work and other things get all of the focus, and this is a way to highlight my three children and my wife who are all so special to me,” said Dillon.
Dillon was nominated for the award by his wife, Mary Ann. In her winning entry, she wrote “While biologically the father of three, as the superintendent of the top school district in the state, Dr. Dillon really has closer to 4,000 kids.”
