Mental health funding a topic for Harrison County supervisors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every day people at the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi are working to raise awareness and combat the stigma of mental health. But they say that takes funding, and the group is hoping for continued support from Harrison County.
"Sometimes people may not realize that they have something that they should seek help for,” said Kay Daneault, the executive director of the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi.
Daneault hopes her organization will help break some of the negative stigma of mental health.
“A lot of times, we think it’s just something we’re going through, or that everybody experiences this or maybe they think I’m the only person experiencing this. And they’re afraid to go and talk to someone about it. If they do go for some help, it could be just after a short period of time that they start feeling better and can learn some tools to help themselves move forward.”
Daneault also said while the subject of mental health is becoming less and less taboo, there’s still more discussion to be had about the condition.
