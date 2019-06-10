LA man arrested after Jackson Co. deputies find 75 pounds of marijuana in truck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County deputies arrested 29-year-old Thanh An Tran of Louisiana Sunday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were doing business checks around 11:30 p.m. on Rose Farm Road in St. Martin when Tran’s truck was spotted in the back of a closed auto repair shop. According to reports, the truck’s parking lights were on.
Sheriff Ezell says after questioning Tran, one of the deputies spotted the marijuana in the back of the truck. Officers with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (MET) were called to take possession of the marijuana.
Tran is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Met director Joe Nicholson says Tran could also face additional charges for possession of more than 400 THC vape pen caps pending further investigation and crime lab analysis.
Tran remains jailed until an initial court hearing.
