Harrison County Board gives approval for county projects

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved more than $41,000 for improvements at the Innovation Center in Biloxi.
The building on Popps Ferry Road is nearly 30 years old and in need of repair.
With that in mind, the Board also acted on capital improvement projects at the Coast coliseum, approving more than $400,000 for workers to re-coat the top of the roof. If all goes according to schedule, that work would begin sometime later this summer. The firm in charge of handling those repairs is the same business that worked on the top of the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The coliseum is also requesting more than $600,000 to re-carpet the convention center. Both coliseum projects will go into action pending written approval.
