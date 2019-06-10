Family, friends to say final goodbye to legendary Chef Leah Chase

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Family, friends and the community will say a final goodbye to iconic New Orleans Chef Leah Chase.
Mourners have been showing up to Dooky Chase's Restaurant dropping off flowers and paying their respect .
Once mass ends at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church there will be a seven block dirge from the church to the restaurant. A dirge is a somber, mournful song or hymn as part of a funeral memorial.
Chase’s grandchildren laid lay a wreath and flowers at the restaurant before taking a car to the cemetery. They also released doves in front of the restaurant.
Mourners are celebrating Leah Chase's life, legacy, and memories of the icon.
"She was known as a chef, but she really was a great spiritual and emotional leader for our city and her whole family has contributed in so many ways, " said former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu.
Hundreds of people second lined into City Park later in the afternoon as the procession headed towards the New Orleans Museum of Art.
People from across the country came to pay their respects.
“Her image is worldwide. I’m originally from Brooklyn, New York, and I know of Chef Leah Chase,” said Jacqueline Fossette.
