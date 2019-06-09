Safety officials want to reduce the number of drownings this summer

By Ray Price | June 9, 2019 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 6:27 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you find yourself in a situation where someone around you is drowning, safety officials said the first thing to do is map out a rescue plan.

“We don’t recommend that people try to swim out into waters they are not familiar with and try to rescue a struggling person,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.

Sullivan said that people have tried recusing other drowning people before and have ended up dying themselves as a result. Knowing the water you’re getting into could mean the difference in life and death and know there is always a risk.

"Never swim alone if you can help it. Have people with you. Have some type of flotation device even if you know how to swim,” Sullivan said.

If you’re at a pool with a lifeguard on duty, you still shouldn’t let your guard down.

Sullivan said knowing CPR is a must, and if the unfortunate does happen don’t wait for someone else to jump into action.

"Call early and tell 911 that we have a situation. Don’t assume that someone else has made that 911 call,” Sullivan said.

Regardless of whether you are a strong swimmer or you think you’re a strong swimmer, you should always be cautious and alert.

If you or your children haven’t taken swimming lessons, now is a good time to start. The American Academy of Pediatrics claims drowning as the single leading cause of injury-related death in children ages 1 to 4.

“It’s never too early to start your children to learn about pool safety and swimming,” Sullivan said.

Here are places that are offering swimming lesson this summer.

