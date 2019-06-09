The Quiet Storm: One-On-One with Marques Colston

After a 10-year career with the Saints, Colston retired in 2016 as the team’s all-time leader in receptions (711), receiving yards (9,759), and touchdown catches (72) after being drafted late in the seventh round, just four spots from the end of the draft. Reggie Bush was already a star when he joined the Saints, starring at college football powerhouse, USC, winning the Heisman Trophy and a National Championship as New Orleans selected the running back as a “face-of-the-franchise” selection with the No. 2 overall pick. In five seasons with the Black and Gold, Bush amassed over 2,000 rushing yards and receiving yards on 249 receptions.