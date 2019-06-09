The Quiet Storm: One-On-One with Marques Colston

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints welcomed former wide receiver, Marques Colston, and former running back, Reggie Bush, into their illustrious Hall of Fame. The former teammates were the first and last draft picks for the Black and Gold in the 2006 NFL Draft and helped New Orleans beat the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV for the program’s first world championship in the 2009-10 season.
After a 10-year career with the Saints, Colston retired in 2016 as the team’s all-time leader in receptions (711), receiving yards (9,759), and touchdown catches (72) after being drafted late in the seventh round, just four spots from the end of the draft. Reggie Bush was already a star when he joined the Saints, starring at college football powerhouse, USC, winning the Heisman Trophy and a National Championship as New Orleans selected the running back as a “face-of-the-franchise” selection with the No. 2 overall pick. In five seasons with the Black and Gold, Bush amassed over 2,000 rushing yards and receiving yards on 249 receptions.
WLOX were able to catch up with Colston aka “The Quiet Storm” on the golf course during the Saints Hall of Fame Weekend scramble golf tournament at the Grand Bear in Saucier, MS.
