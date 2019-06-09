Chandyfest rocks downtown Gulfport for fourth year

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Who needs a bed race when you can have everything else a festival can offer?
“I’m a musician myself, so I appreciate these guys coming out here and playing for us,” said Holly Rumbarger of Hattiesburg. “Midnight Revel are good friends of mine, and I’m here to see them and check out all the rest of the bands and have an overall good day.”
Chandyfest was without its signature bed race because of the threat of bad weather, but that didn’t stop the fun from flowing.
Brew master David Reese said the event grows every year for two reasons: good live music and cold beer.
“I’m here to drink beer,” Ripley resident Lynsey Terry said with a laugh.
And there was a big choice. Chandeleur Island Brewery opened the taps to eight new beers at the event.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a good time, you know,” Reese said. “We have some great bands, and we get the opportunity to get some people down here who aren’t always down at the brewery and try some of our new beers and really have a community gathering. It’s a good time for everybody.”
In addition to that, there was plenty of other refreshments to fuel the fun.
Jason and Sarah Ainsworth also like giving the local economy a little help.
“Supporting the local brewery is always a good idea,” Sarah said. “I’m trying one of their new beers, the guava jelly. It’s really good.”
Terry said cold beer is a good way to beat the heat.
“It’s a beautiful day,” she said. “It’s a little hot, but it’s going to be, and, like I said, if it’s hot, what are you gonna do? You’re going to drink some beer.”
Organizers said the bed race will be rescheduled sometime later this year.
