Biloxi police increase random checkpoints throughout June

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is conducting random safety/sobriety checkpoints throughout the city during the month of June.
Officers at the checkpoints will check drivers for current and valid driver’s license, seatbelt use and proof of insurance. Officers will also be looking to identify people who are driving impaired or who pose a safety threat to the public at large.
Biloxi police say the checkpoints will be conducted in a way that minimizes inconvenience to the public “while still accomplishing a commitment or providing professional, courteous and fair law enforcement services to the citizens of Biloxi”.
According to their department, during their previous Click It or Ticket campaign, 163 citations were issued.
- Seatbelt citations: 62
- Speeding citations: 19
- Driver’s license citations: 16
- No proof of insurance: 35
- Other violations: 31
