Biloxi Claims South Division Lead with 5-2 victory over Pensacola

The Shuckers offense gave Barker some breathing room in the bottom of the eighth. Patrick Leonard doubled to start the inning and moved to third on a single by Weston Wilson. Dillon Thomas then hit an automatic double to right, plating Leonard to make it 3-1 Biloxi. Hinojosa was intentionally walked to load the bases, bringing up McDowell, who laced a double to left, driving in two more to put the Shuckers out in front 5-1. Barker came out and finished the game in the ninth, allowing a run after a two-out walk and a double.