Banks etches her name into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A star-studded class of thirteen former athletes and coaches were inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame Saturday (June 8th, 2019), including Charlotte Banks, the only woman of the group.
After winning a state championship with the Harrison Central Lady Rebels, Banks went on to attend Ole Miss, playing a huge roll in their 1992 S-E-C Championship, the only conference title in program history.
“I moved back here, that was the first year they had the reunion for that class that came out in ’92,” Banks told WLOX. “I got a chance to see some of the girls that played on that team, and it was pretty special. It was a hard year, but it’s probably gotta be one of the best years I’ve had throughout my whole career.”
The rest of the 2019 class are as follows: Joseph Adams, J.E. Loiacano, Gerald Warfield, Greg Reed, Tommy Armstrong, Dwayne Davis, Buddy Palazzo, Kenny Jimmerson, Dr. Elliott Mcglory, Tommy Snell, Gerald Austin, and Tom Freeman.
