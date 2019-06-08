Saturday tests at Mississippi DMVs off to a nice start

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Usually a visit to the DMV can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 4 hours, but not anymore.
“The appointment was at 10, and it’s now 10:18,” said Crystal Reed, a stepmom who took her two daughters to the DMV Saturday. “It’s awesome.”
The Department of Public Safety’s Jumpstart program allowed most of the people who came to take driving tests for licenses and permits to be fast-tracked.
“The experience my mom and dad had (was long) so they told me about it," said Andre Brunt.
Since the tests are offered on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon, parents don’t have to miss work and children don’t have to miss a day of school to sit and wait for a test.
“Our birthday is in February, so we couldn’t come because of school, so we had to wait until spring break to come. So if we had this before, it would have been easier,” said Caidence Broadus, a teenager who received her learner’s permit
