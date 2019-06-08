Hundreds shop new indoor flea market in Gautier on grand opening weekend

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds lined up early Saturday morning to shop at a new indoor flea market in Gautier.
“7:30 this morning we had people waiting outside,” said Jay Politi with the Great American Marketplace. “We don’t even open until 9."
Doors opened Friday for a three-day grand opening weekend.
“Today there’s been about 500 people come through," Politi said.
Hundreds walked through the doors by lunchtime. Shoppers browsed stock from more than 80 vendors from Mobile to Picayune. They sold everything from handmade and household goods to estate sale pieces.
“They told us they’d be open Saturday and we couldn’t wait to come,” said shopper Jamie Hooks. She drove over from Hurley. “She was looking for a car seat and I was looking for gifts for my 10-year-old granddaughter who’s having a birthday. They’ve got a lot of variety. So yes, this won’t be my first or last time here.”
Shopper Faye Moore showed support for her friend and vendor Frances Smith.
“I’m buying something New Orleans Saints,” Moore said.
Some booths sold new or gently used items. Others got more hands-on, like Jeremiah Golder and his parents. They own Bishops Dream Candles and Soap.
“I was giving everybody popcorn for $1,” Golder said. It was a family event for them.
The building located at 2525 Highway 90 will be dual purpose. The back will soon be an AT&T call center. It will employ about 250 people, and the developers said it should be open by the end of July. Click here for more information on the call center and jobs.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.