Hot and humid today... drier and cooler tomorrow

It’s a hot and humid Monday! Highs will be in the 90s. As a cold front moves closer to us, we’ll see a few showers pop-up this afternoon and evening. This front will bring some slightly cooler and drier air by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.
The low humidity sticks around Tuesday afternoon, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Moisture is expected to return Friday and Saturday, and our rain chances will increase a bit. Highs will be near 90.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.