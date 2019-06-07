Tree removal approved for planned beach front RV resort

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 trees are set to meet the chainsaw in Biloxi.
On Thursday the city planning commission approved a request to remove 142 trees on the beachfront property just west of the old Broadwater site on Highway 90. About 125 of those trees tagged for removal were protected.
The property owner Maques Thomas is planning to build an upscale RV park with recreation space called Majestic Oaks RV Resort . According to Thomas, the trees that will be cut down are small or diseased, and the larger live oaks will remain.
“It’s been grown up for 14 years. We’ve had a large homeless population on the property, and we want to be able to mow it with lawn mowers and make it a beautiful site while we’re developing our master design,” Thomas said.
No one at the planning commission meeting expressed opposition to the trees being removed.
Thomas said the RV park development is currently in the design phase.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.