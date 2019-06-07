Tour guides dispute they’re causing problems at Lafayette Cemetery No. 1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local tour guides dispute claims that they are being disrespectful and damaging one of New Orleans most famous cemeteries. In a Fox 8 exclusive, they admit disturbing things happen at Lafayette Cemetery Number 1 in the Garden District but they say they’re not the problem.
The New Orleans tour guides say they do everything they can to protect the cemetery on Washington Avenue and the final resting places of the people buried there.
“Of course we’re going to be respectful of a cemetery not only because we have a deep respect for a cemetery but it is our livelihood,” said tour guide Gabrielle Richard.
This week a newly formed group of plot owners known as Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 Tomb and Coping Owners Association, went before a city council committee to say tourists are overrunning the graveyard. And, that visitors and guides are disrespecting their loves ones graves in the still active cemetery.
“Now things have deteriorated drastically in the last two or three years, congestion crowds the main gate, the entrance to our families resting place has been turned into a carnival sideshow,” said Vicky Sherouse with Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 Tomb and Coping Owners Association.
The group showed council members a presentation they created that included captions and claims that guides give inaccurate narratives to large tours and disrespect family members trying to visit their deceased loved ones.
“I always make a point to try to dispel misinformation most people harbor about our cemeteries and that’s strictly what I do, I’m just educational,” said Richard. “If I see a family mourning I will move away so that way they can mourn in peace. I have always done that.”
The tour guides we talked to say there is no question there are issues within the cemetery that need to be addressed. But, they say licensed tour guides like themselves are not the problem. If anything, they say they’re the ones trying to stop irreverent behavior.
“There used to be a tomb that was open and someone broke into it and I caught them in it having sex in the tomb,” said Richard. “I told them that was very disrespectful what you did and I called the police.”
“This concept that we are doing something wrong as tour guides, that’s got to stop right now. We’re doing everything right. We are educating. We are making sure that we’re respectful,” said tour guide Carla Boullion.
“Even to become a tour guide we have to go through a state and federal background check, we have to pass a history test through the City of New Orleans and if you don’t pass any of those you don’t get a license. So, we all take that job very seriously,” said tour guide Moira McCarthy.
“Having a tour guide helps things, much more regulated, once I had a guy sit on the tomb, I’m like stop right now, stand up. So, having tour guides help all the behavior they are talking about,” said a tour guide known as “Jackson.”
“There are definitely issues within the cemetery, they are not the licensed tour guides that are causing the problems, they are however unlicensed tour guides who are going into the cemetery, they are soliciting tours outside the gates and it is our belief that that should be stopped,” said tour guide Deanna DuPont.
The tour guides agree there should be security at Lafayette Number 1 and they believe other locked entrances should be opened to alleviate congestion. Some also believe some of the revenue tours generate should be reinvested in the cemetery.
“I am all for giving a portion of the tours per head costs back to tomb restoration,” said DuPont.
“So, if the Lafayette No. 1 Tomb and Coping Owners Association want to get together themselves and possibly put in a fund, make a non-profit and pay directly to them that they could then disperse among the families and plot owners you know, that sounds like a brilliant idea,” said McCarthy.
City council members say they will meet with Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s administration to look at ways to regulate what’s happening at the cemetery.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.