Six Shuckers Named Southern League All-Stars

Trent Grisham nets his first Midseason All-Star selection as the South Division’s designated hitter. In 54 games, theShuckers every day centerfielder has hit .260 with 12 doubles, three triples, ten home runs and 33 RBI. The 22-year-old set a new career high in homers after he homered in four consecutive games for the Shuckers from May 31 to June 3. He was named the Southern League Player of the Week on June 3 after slashing .409/.517/1.136 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 RBI, eight runs scored, eight walks and just two strikeouts in six starts from May 27 to June 2. Currently, the 15th overall pick from 2015 is second in the Southern League in total bases (101) and extra-base hits (25), third in walks (34), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.859), tied for third in home runs, fifth in RBI, seventh in hits (53) and tied for eighth in doubles.