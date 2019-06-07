Showers likely on Friday. Sunny breaks too.

You’ll likely want to carry your umbrella and rain jacket again today, but maybe not all day. Showers will be likely and there will be a chance for thunderstorms on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be breaks in the rain which could allow for some sunshine from time to time. The best chance for rain on Friday will be in the afternoon. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. An unsettled pattern continues into the weekend. But overall it should be less rainy. On Friday, around one to two inches of rainfall will be possible. On Saturday, rain amounts are expected to remain at less than one inch. And on Sunday, rain amounts are also expected to remain at less than one inch.