Pascagoula men remember D-Day experiences

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout this week, the world has commemorated the battle that was the beginning of the end of Nazi rule in Europe. Among the 160,000 troops that participated in the D-Day invasion of France was a 20-year-old engineer who later came to call Pascagoula home.
Four days before the invasion, Joe Webb loaded into a landing craft in the rough waters of the English Channel and watched as the force grew around him.
“Man, that English Channel was full of ships, even when we went out, and they had a lot of airplanes. I can’t make people understand. During the invasion you could look in the sky as far as you could see from here to here, they would be solid with airplanes," he said.
Webb’s unit landed north of the main attack at Omaha Beach, but it was still well defended.
“Well really, they said that this section of Normandy was the least fortified, but boy I’ll tell you, it must have been something to see those other places," he said.
Another veteran now living in Pascagoula didn’t cross the channel to France until July, but he watched from England as the battle unfolded.
“D-Day, early in the morning, you could look in the sky and all you would see is B-17 bombers. Everywhere you looked would be bombers," said Marion Mullican.
Webb's job was to find suitable places for his unit, the 1st Infantry, and others to cross rivers. His battles took him from France through Belgium and Holland to Germany.
Along the way, Webb said the experience was chaotic at best.
“Most of the time, the individual didn’t know what the score was, they really didn’t. They didn’t know if we were winning or loosing, you know, except for what was going on in your area," he said.
Both men fought in many battles, including the Battle of the Bulge, where the Germans made their last counter-offensive.
“At the start of the Battle of the Bulge, they sent 16 of us up on this mountain to guard this pass," Mullican remembered. "They said three or four divisions of Germans were coming through there. I don’t know how 16 of us was going to stop that many.”
Mullican’s unit was called back before the Germans struck and lived to tell his story. As the fighting went through the towns of Europe, surviving was the most important task.
“You just think about where that shrapnel was falling and where it was hitting and if you were in as good a place as you could be to get out of it," Webb said. "That was the biggest thing was to try to take care of yourself.
“Oh, I was very lucky, very lucky. I tell you. I don’t know how some of those shells and things missed me, because we had sat through some terrible artillery barrages.”
In 1998, Webb made a trek back to Normandy with his family to visit some of the battlefields that he fought on. The experience was intense.
“I don’t know it was upsetting in a way, but I was thankful in a way," Webb said. "You wanted to thank the Lord in prayer that you was there, and I felt real lucky that I went through all that stuff. I didn’t have any idea after a while that I was ever going to make it back.”
