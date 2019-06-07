Dixie Adoptables awarded grant to offer low-cost spay and neuter

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some George County residents can get discounted spay and neuter for their pets thanks to a grant from the Bissel Pet Foundation.
Dixie Adoptables was awarded the grant and it allows low-income residents the chance at low-cost spay and neuter. Residents must provide proof of government assistance, then they’re eligible to purchase a voucher that a local vet will accept.
So far, about 30 people have taken advantage of the deal.
“This is major because it means that all the unwanted litters and strays that are around not only the city but the county that eventually end up here, that will take a cut in some of that because people will actually be able to afford to spay and neuter their pets,” said Angie Green with Dixie Adoptables.
June is also Adopt a Cat Month. Dixie Adoptables has a large number of cats up for adoption. A handful have been at the shelter for years.
