World War II letters resurface after 75 years

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cpl. Jack Bourke fought with the U.S. Army in World War II. He died five days before his grandson Jack Christopher Waterfield was born. When Waterfield received a phone call five years ago, he was shocked to learn that the call was about his grandfather.
“He said, ‘I have a letter that was from your grandfather that no one has ever seen,’" Waterfield said. "He says, ‘I have several, and I would like to send you copies of all of them.’”
Waterfiled received a letter from his grandfather and six other soldiers from across the country.
“The letters were originally supposed to be sent to the newspapers of their hometowns, and they never made it," Waterfield said.
Waterfield’s grandfather Jack Bourke wrote a letter to his wife Florabelle and his daughter, Chris’ mother, Sharon Lee, who was two years old at the time. The letter recounts a harrowing experience while he was driving a fuel supply truck in a city in Normandy.
The body of the letter read as follows:
“One night we were running alone from La Haye de Puits to a POL dump. I unloaded and started to load back up. It was about 11:30 or 12:00 at night. I was driving with cat eyes. I heard planes. They started dropping bombs. They seemed like they were following me, dropping bombs where I had just been. I could feel the shock of the ground as they hit the ground, the bombs lit up the sky with flashes. I was just wondering whether I would stay one jump ahead of them.”
Waterfield said that while he was given the original letter written by his grandfather, the others were sent to the Smithsonian Institute.
He said that he hopes sharing their stories honors the sacrifice that these soldiers made.
“This is the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and these gentlemen’s stories haven’t been told," Waterfield told WLOX. "Nobody knows them. I think after 75 years it’s time that we tell them now, and they get recognized for giving us the opportunity to be here today.”
