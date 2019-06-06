World War II letters resurface after 75 years

“One night we were running alone from La Haye de Puits to a POL dump. I unloaded and started to load back up. It was about 11:30 or 12:00 at night. I was driving with cat eyes. I heard planes. They started dropping bombs. They seemed like they were following me, dropping bombs where I had just been. I could feel the shock of the ground as they hit the ground, the bombs lit up the sky with flashes. I was just wondering whether I would stay one jump ahead of them.”