Tornado Watch until 5 PM for coastal Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for ALL of coastal Mississippi. This includes: Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties until 5 PM.
Primary threats include a few tornadoes possible and isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible.
A cluster of rotating thunderstorms over southeast Louisiana will spread eastward today, with a continued risk of locally damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.
Remember: A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.
“With today’s set up, almost everyone will see rain,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “However, only some of us will see lightning. And few, if any of us, will actually see a tornado at our specific location.”
“Still, be prepared. A Watch means that Warnings are possible. So, have a way to receive these weather warnings just in case a tornado finds your location," Williams said. “A good way to get warnings as soon as they are issued is with the WLOX Weather App.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.