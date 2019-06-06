South Mississippi Summer Fair returns to Biloxi June 6-16

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 33rd annual South Mississippi Summer Fair opens this week at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, featuring heart-pounding rides, amazing free shows, live music, games and delicious food. The fair runs from Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 16.
Fairgoers can ride every ride on the midway by purchasing the unlimited wristband, which costs $28. Sunday through Thursday, the ride wristband price will include the cost of admission to get into the fair. On Friday and Saturday, admission will only be $5. Children ages 11 and under get in free every day.
The fair will host two family nights this year where unlimited ride wristbands will be half off. Those family days are Thursday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 12.
On Thursday, June 13, first responders and military will receive half off unlimited ride wristbands with official ID.
