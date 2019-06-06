Save our Coast meeting draws attention to problems created by spillway opening

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Save our Coast” was the rallying cry Wednesday for fishermen and others concerned about the impacts the Bonnet Carré Spillway’s opening is making on the Mississippi Sound.
The room was packed full of people who make their livelihood on the water, public officials and even statewide candidates for office.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Waller and Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor Jay Hughes were all in attendance at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. They listened to presentations on how the Bonnet Carré Spillway’s opening is having negative impacts on the Mississippi Sound.
“Mainly, you’re just letting all the people who are in charge realize that the people really care about this,” said Tommy Elkins, chairman of the board for the Coastal Conservation Association of Mississippi. “It’s an important thing. People are involved. People are worried, and people want something done about it.”
Charter boat captain Ronnie Daniels helped organize the Save Our Coast meeting. The effects of trillions of gallons of freshwater flowing from the Mississippi River into the Mississippi Sound are obvious for Daniels.
“This time of the year, we should have high salinity and really clear water. We’re not seeing that. We’re seeing dirty water,” Daniels said.
As a result, Daniels is having to go farther off shore, which means he’s making less money.
“Normally, in a day, we’ll run 40-50 miles, but I’ve had some days this year where I’ve run 60 miles one way,” Daniels said. “It’s hurting the bottom line because you’re spending more money on fuel.”
Charter fisherman Brian Gariga said normally it would be peak season for trout fishing but not this year. He estimates he’s had to cut down on his fishing trips by 40%.
“This is probably the worst time it could happen for me right now because the trout numbers have been really down,” Gariga said. “It’s really starting to hurt our bookings because this time of year everybody wants trout, and we just haven’t had them. The last few days, we’ve been lucky and gotten some clean water, so hopefully it continues.”
While the devastating impacts can’t be reversed, the goal of this meeting was to begin exploring solutions so it won’t happen again.
“We’re looking toward the future. We’ve got to find more responsible ways to manage this water,” Daniels said. “I’m not a hydrologist or a scientist, but looking at things from a common sense stand point and with the amount of smart people we have making these decisions, there’s got to be more responsible ways to deal with it.”
According to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, as of Wednesday night, 125 dead dolphins and 146 sea turtles have washed ashore this year on Mississippi beaches.
