Man accused of shooting at truck driver who mistakenly drove onto his property

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wrong turn spiraled into a dangerous situation for a propane gas truck driver Wednesday morning in Jones County. A homeowner has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting the driver’s truck several times.
Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home of Tommy Plisco on Sharon Moss Road in reference to shots fired. Responding deputies interviewed the truck driver, who said he mistakenly pulled onto Plisco’s property, knocked on the door to check the address and returned to his truck when no one came to the door.
The driver told deputies he had already gotten back inside his truck and was preparing to leave when Plisco stormed out of his home, yelling and accusing the driver of trespassing. The driver accused Plisco of threatening to kill him several times.
According to the sheriff’s office, Plisco shot at the truck at least three times, shattering the driver’s side window, hitting the driver’s side door and damaging the fender.
When deputies interviewed Plisco, he reportedly admitted to threatening the driver’s life, saying he had hit a fig tree while driving on his property. The driver denied that claim.
Plisco was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $10,000.
