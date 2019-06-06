LIST: Sandbags offered in Harrison, Hancock counties

By WLOX Staff | June 6, 2019 at 8:42 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 9:01 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With rain continuing to fall throughout South Mississippi and more expected overnight Thursday, Harrison and Hancock counties are providing free sandbags.

Self-service sand and sandbags are available beginning Thursday at 7 a.m. at the following locations:

Hancock County

  • Hancock County Hourse Area, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road
  • Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
  • Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
  • Diamonhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
  • The Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
  • West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Harrison County

  • County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Road
  • D’Ibeville Work Center, 10085 1st Avenue West
  • Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Road
  • Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Road
  • Long Beach Work Center, 605 N. Seal Avenue

Sandbag locations have not been announced for any other counties in South Mississippi.

