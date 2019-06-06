LIST: Sandbags offered in Harrison, Hancock counties

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With rain continuing to fall throughout South Mississippi and more expected overnight Thursday, Harrison and Hancock counties are providing free sandbags.
Self-service sand and sandbags are available beginning Thursday at 7 a.m. at the following locations:
Hancock County
- Hancock County Hourse Area, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Diamonhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
- The Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
Harrison County
- County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Road
- D’Ibeville Work Center, 10085 1st Avenue West
- Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Road
- Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Road
- Long Beach Work Center, 605 N. Seal Avenue
Sandbag locations have not been announced for any other counties in South Mississippi.
