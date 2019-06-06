Gulf Coast Billfish Classic start pushed to Friday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Weather is playing havoc with the 2019 Gulf Coast Billfish Classic. The event was supposed to begin Thursday, but the start has been pushed back to Friday morning.
Last year there were more than 115 teams entered in the tournament. This year, more than three quarters of the field backed out due to weather concerns.
“We’ve been spoiled the past few years up here. It was slick calm every tournament,” said Robert Ashler, member of the Black Tip fishing team. “This is the way it used to be, we’ll just go do it again. It’s Jurassic Park out there. Everyone has an opportunity.”
Despite the heavy rain and potential rough seas, these anglers said the hardcore fishermen will be out there battling it out for top prizes.
