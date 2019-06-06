First Alert: Showers likely. Coastal and flash flooding possible.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Deep tropical moisture moving into the area will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms to South Mississippi which could result in flash flooding for a few areas today.
Storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, possibly resulting in flash flooding across the area Thursday and Friday and possibly into the weekend.
- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening for ALL of South Mississippi including Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties.
- A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties.
- Up to about two inches of moderate rainfall have already fallen across parts of South Mississippi since Wednesday.
- An additional one to three inches of rainfall or more will be possible through Saturday, with most of that occurring on Thursday and Friday.
- This will cause event total rainfall amounts to reach nearly five inches.
- Possible flash flooding impacts include rapid rises on area small streams and creeks resulting in flooding on some rivers. Rapid ponding of water may overwhelm local drainage capacities due to excessive rain rates.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Those who live near rivers and creeks that rise rapidly should pay close attention to the forecast through the weekend.
While much of South Mississippi has been dry the last few weeks, several days of heavy rain could lead to saturated soils and increase the flash flooding threat as we go into Thursday and Friday and possibly into the weekend.
