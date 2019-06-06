Coast veterans honored during trip to World War II Museum

NEW ORLEANS, Miss. (WLOX) - This day is special, but it hurts.
“It’s so hard to talk about it,” said World War II veteran Lou Pitalo. “They suffered, those people. That was the hardest thing I saw in my life. We worked an invasion, but not like they did.”
Pitalo was in the Coast Guard at Okinawa.
“I’m so sorry for those guys. That’s why I’m here. Respect for those people," he said.
About 40 veterans from the Gulf Coast were able to visit the museum on the 75th anniversary of D-Day thanks to a sponsorship from ophthalmologist Dr. Chris Hogan of Gulfport.
Richard Wade knows the pain as well as anyone, having served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
“It’s something we live with every day,” he said. “It never goes away.”
He said this trip to the past helps with the present.
“Yes. It does,” Wade said. “Brings back memories of friends we lost. I was one of the lucky ones.”
The museum had a special commemoration that celebrated the greatest generation.
At the end, the crowd lined the museum to give them a special tribute, including friends Henry Little and Ed Lowe.
“It’s words I can’t hardly say, but I feel like we have contributed something to the world,” Lowe said.
Both veterans believe younger people should be part of the acknowledgement.
“Brings back old memories to me,” Little said. “They really should come out and participate and see what a lot of us went through.”
They did. Hope Shonk, a teacher in Biloxi, even played the part of Rosie the Riveter.
“I’m here today as a teacher,” she said. “I want to be a life-long learner. It’s important for us to know our history, to shake hands with these men and women who were there that day and helped us overcome so much.”
One experience was especially moving.
“I just came from shaking hands with some people and talked to Melvin Munch this morning, who is a survivor of Okinawa,” Shonk said with tears welling up. “Just being in that moment with him and express my gratitude was really cool.”
