After a wet Wednesday, showers remain likely through Saturday

Up to about two inches of moderate rainfall have already fallen across parts of South Mississippi since Wednesday. An additional one to three inches of rainfall or more will be possible through Saturday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again on Thursday with locally heavy rainfall possible. A flash flood watch is in effect for Thursday. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties until 4 PM Thursday. Expect tides one to one and one half foot above normal. Highest tide will occur early this afternoon. Minor inundation of low lying areas around bays and the lower reaches of rivers and bayous. A few mainly secondary roadways could become covered in water. A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Periods of heavy rainfall are expected and there is a slight risk for flash flooding. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again Thursday night. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely each day Friday through Sunday. A few storms may become strong, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and periods of heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall could result in ponding of water on roadways and in areas of poor drainage. Isolated flash flooding will also be possible Thursday through Saturday. The pattern could possibly shift some time early next week, allowing for less rain and more heat.