3-year-old killed in deck collapse during birthday party identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old was killed, and two children were injured when a deck collapsed late Tuesday night during a birthday party.
Titus Hubbard was taken to St. Vincent’s East when the deck collapsed and died a short time later.
Two other children, ages 12 and 6, were also taken to the hospital.
Firefighters on scene say 10 people were on the deck when it collapsed.
It happened at a home off of Freda Jane Lane in Northeast Birmingham.
This is a developing story, we will update it as we get more information.
