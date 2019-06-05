Wet today. Flash flooding possible tonight and tomorrow.

It’s a mostly cloudy Wednesday with increasing rain chances. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night. Lows will be in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today. A few could produce locally heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding. The risk for flash flooding will increase overnight as storm intensities increase. A flash flood watch is now in effect from late tonight through Thursday evening. Rainfall totals are projected to climb higher than two inches across South Mississippi through Thursday evening. Periods of heavy rainfall are expected and there is a moderate risk for flash flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue each day Friday through Sunday. A few storms may become strong, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and periods of heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall could result in ponding of water on roadways and in areas of poor drainage. Isolated flash flooding will also be possible, especially Thursday through Saturday.