Thousands of teachers gain innovative classroom practices at Making Connections Conference

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Even during the summer, teachers don’t stop learning. Wednesday morning’s lesson was keeping their passion for teaching alive.
“Sometimes you gotta get your fire back. Is it okay to lose your fire? Yes,” said Mark McLeod, one of the keynote speakers for the 7th annual Making Connections Conference.
The conference brings together thousands of teachers to the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi to learn new, innovative ways to educate their students.
Organizers hope over the next few days, teachers will leave with a renewed passion and energy for learning along with a number of creative ideas to bring in to their classrooms.
“It’s very important because our teachers and school leaders are accountable, and they need to continue to grow and have the most current and best professional learning as they grow," said conference organizer Irene Dearman.
Dearman said although learning is a big part of the conference, it’s not the conference’s only objective.
“We have researchers to come in and share the most current research and best practices. We have school leaders, but most of all, teachers have the opportunity to come and connect with each other,” Dearman said.
Organizers said this is the largest teacher conference in the state with around 2,000 educators attending every year.
Alice Breazeale is one of them, and she’s excited to learn new teaching methods to use in her classroom at Gulfport Central Middle School.
“I’m mainly focusing on the math sections and the things I can do to break skills down to make it easier for my kids to learn them," Breazeale said.
The conference features more than a hundred different breakout sessions led by a variety of experts and fellow teachers.
Professional development coordinator Christie Hatten with the Mississippi Department of Education said what teachers learn at this conference can be the key to helping the state’s students succeed.
“They get to learn different strategies, different practices that are best practices that are evidence based, which helps improve our instruction, which overall is our goal because it reaches our students, and it makes our students achieve and be better," Hatten said.
Mississippi Power sponsored 150 STEM teachers, including several from the Coast by covering their registration fees.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.