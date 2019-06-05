Summer burglaries are starting, police warn people to lock up valuables

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -This summer police are reminding residents to lock their cars, front doors, and to be mindful of thieves.
“Whether it’s 5 minutes or 30 seconds to run into the store, you should always lock your door,” said Maj. Chris Deback with the Biloxi Police Department.
At the beginning of the month, a Biloxi resident says through camera surveillance, he caught a man stealing from his back porch. Surveillance video shows the man looking in an outdoor refrigerator. The homeowner says the man in the video stole a fully-loaded pistol from his truck.
“If a person is walking around and checking door handles, certainly they are looking for those vehicles that are unlocked,” Deback added.
Police say many people have a habit of keeping or leaving guns in their cars, and according to police, that is how young people are getting their hands on them.
“We have a lot of citizens that say, ‘I’m going to get a gun, and I’m going to keep it in my vehicle for safety’. And night after night, these unlocked vehicles are being rummaged through by our youth,” said Gulfport Police Chief Chief Leonard Papania in a interview for WLOX News This Week.
Police also say they do see an increase in burglaries and property theft during the summer, especially with the youth.
“A lot of times, it’s a crime of opportunity,” said Deback.
To protect yourself and your valuables, police say to always manually check your doors to make sure they are locked and to not keep valuables in easy to reach spots.
