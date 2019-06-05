Four killed, three injured in Kemper Co. crash

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Emergency responders are working a deadly wreck involving 4 vehicles in Kemper County.
Highway officials say that four people were killed and three were injured in the Highway 45 crash. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick says that at least three of those killed were adults.
Three people have been taken to hospitals in Jackson and Meridian. MHP also says that there were children involved in the wreck.
According to WTOK, Highway 45 at the Lauderdale-Kemper County line south of Scooba has been closed to traffic.
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore spoke briefly from the scene of the wreck. He described it as “chaos.”
He said one of the vehicles involved was a school bus that was empty.
Just days ago, eight people were killed in a wreck in Kemper County on Highway 16 east of Scooba.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.