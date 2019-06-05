Martin Bluff Road widening project behind schedule

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night residents in Gautier took a look at what the widening and sidewalk project on Martin Bluff Road will look like upon completion. We also learned it’s behind schedule.
Twenty-four parcels, including 19 homes, were demolished in April 2018 from Gautier Vancleave Road to Martin Bluff Elementary. Since then, Michael Baker International says Singing River Electric has relocated all but one of its poles.
But the project is stalled while AT&T works to remove a construction box and MDOT schedules a meeting.
Micheal Baker International updated city leaders at Tuesday’s meeting, saying they hoped to advertise for bides in this fiscal year. City leaders aren’t happy that the project is at least six months behind. They asked for another update at the next meeting on June 18.
There is no word on a completion date.
