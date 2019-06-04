Louisiana, Alabama senators file bill to improve evacuation routes in rural areas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - United States Senators John Kennedy, R-La., Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Bill Cassidy, R-La. have filed the Be Safe Act of 2019 to improve evacuation routes in rural areas by launching a $100 million competitive grant program for construction work on roads and bridges.
The legislation directs the secretary of transportation to establish the grant program for projects that would improve evacuation routes via the construction of state and local connector roads that facilitate access to major highways or interstates and the improvement or expansion of various roads and bridges already in place.
“Louisianans need reliable routes to get out of harm’s way when a natural disaster like a hurricane approaches. We all know how bad Louisiana’s bridges and roads are. Our infrastructure has been sadly neglected. Rather than forcing rural and small communities to wait for the state’s investment, this legislation will empower them to improve evacuation routes. This will be a huge help to residents in financially challenged communities,” said Kennedy.
“When a hurricane evacuation is declared, hours can mean the difference between life and death. This legislation keeps Louisiana families safe, giving rural communities the resources needed to improve evacuation routes and save lives,” Cassidy said.
