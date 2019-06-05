Impacts of river flooding felt far beyond Louisiana

More than 120 wild dolphins and more than 140 sea turtles have washed up dead in the Mississippi Sound, the body of water that extends from the Mississippi coastline to the barrier islands, in the last six months. Solangi explains many bear fresh water lesions, which allow bacteria and fungus to grow, killing the animal. Scientists in Mississippi believe fresh water pouring in from Bonnet Carre Spillway in Louisiana may be to blame.