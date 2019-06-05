Harrison County EMA begins preparation for hurricane season

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County’s Emergency Management Agency is in preparation mode. Government and non-government officials met Wednesday to learn about the steps they must take before emergency strikes.
Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy said Wednesday’s training was preparing for the worst-case scenario. Lacy said the worst case would be to have an unprepared team under his command during an emergency.
“Our meeting today was with our emergency service function partners that are working with us in the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) when we go 24-hour operational,” Lacy said. "We have to remember to prepare them in the event of a storm.”
This year’s theme was Revisit. Refresh. Prepare.
“We’re revisiting what plan we have. Just as we talk about evacuations and/or we talk about sheltering, you refresh that plan and then prepare," Lacy said. "If you have a hurricane kit right now, you need to go through and look at that kit and put new, fresh items in there.”
Harrison County Public Information Officer Jeff Clark joined the team seven months ago. He has worked diligently to beef up the county’s social media response to emergencies.
“That’s our most direct and quickest way of getting information out is through our Facebook page,” Clark said. "We have a Twitter account. We have an Instagram, and we have a YouTube page. We think, between those outlets, we’ll be able to get information out in a very quick manner.”
Early preparation, Clark said, is the name of the game this hurricane season.
“Prepare while there’s time,” he emphasized.
