George County pitcher Trevor McDonald drafted in 11th round by San Francisco

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Trevor McDonald was already in paradise, enjoying a seven-day cruise to Puerto Rico. His week just so happened to get even better when he received some life-changing news.
The former George County RHP was selected in the 11th round (326th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.
“It is definitely a dream come true,” McDonald told WLOX via text. “It’s an awesome feeling knowing that I have an opportunity to keep playing baseball, and possibly at the highest level.”
The 6′1″, 185-pound prospect saw his draft potential skyrocket in his senior year with the Rebels, posting an 8-2 record in 12 appearances to go with a 1.78 ERA.
He had previously signed to play collegiately with South Alabama, but says he will now pursue a career in professional baseball.
“My advisor, Matt Sosnick, made a great overpay deal,” McDonald said. “Therefore, I do plan on signing to play professionally.”
McDonald’s George County teammate Logan Tanner could also hear his name called on day three of the 2019 MLB Draft. Tanner is currently signed to play collegiately at Mississippi State.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.