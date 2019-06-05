First Alert: Flash flooding possible Wednesday night and Thursday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Deep tropical moisture moving into the area will bring increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms.
Storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, possibly resulting in flash flooding across the area Thursday and possibly into Friday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening for parts of South Mississippi including Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties.
- Generally two to four inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts will be possible through Thursday’s end. Rain rates at times may approach 2 to 3 inches per hour.
- Possible flash flooding impacts include rapid rises on area small streams and creeks resulting in flooding on some rivers. Rapid ponding of water may overwhelm local drainage capacities due to excessive rain rates.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
“Much of South Mississippi hasn’t had much rain in over two weeks,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “So, rain in the forecast might actually be a good thing and it’ll help to keep the summerlike heat in check.”
“The dry soils of South Mississippi should be able to soak up most of the rain that is expected this week so perhaps we’ll make it safely through the flash flood threat,” Williams said. “The only concern will be any storms that produce too much rainfall in too little time. If the rain falls too quickly, then even dry ground won’t be able to soak it up fast enough.”
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with increasing rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today. A few could produce locally heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding. A few storms may become strong, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and periods of heavy rainfall.
- Wednesday Night: Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night. The risk for flash flooding will increase overnight as storm intensities increase.
- Thursday: Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected for Thursday. Periods of heavy rainfall are expected and there is a moderate risk for flash flooding. Locally heavy rainfall could result in ponding of water on roadways and in areas of poor drainage. A few storms may become strong, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and periods of heavy rainfall.
- Through Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue each day.
