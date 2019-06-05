First Alert: rounds of heavy rain bring flash flooding concerns

Several rounds of rain and storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, possibly resulting in flash flooding.

First Alert: rounds of heavy rain bring flash flooding concerns
We've all heard the phrase "calm before the storm." Is there scientific truth to back it up? (Source: Pexels)
By Wesley Williams and Eric Jeansonne | June 5, 2019 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 6:26 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Deep tropical moisture moving into the area will bring increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, possibly resulting in flash flooding across the area Thursday and Friday and possibly into the weekend.

LATEST ALERTS:

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening for parts of South Mississippi including Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS:

Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed South MS in a slight to moderate risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding on June 6, 2019
Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed South MS in a slight to moderate risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding on June 6, 2019
Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed South MS in a moderate risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding on June 7, 2019
Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed South MS in a moderate risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding on June 7, 2019
  • Generally three to four inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts will be possible through Friday. Rain rates at times may approach two to three inches per hour.
  • Possible flash flooding impacts include rapid rises on area small streams and creeks resulting in flooding on some rivers. Rapid ponding of water may overwhelm local drainage capacities due to excessive rain rates.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Those who live near rivers and creeks that rise rapidly should pay close attention to the forecast through the weekend.

While much of South Mississippi has been dry the last few weeks, several days of heavy rain could lead to saturated soils and increase the flash flooding threat as we go into Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall totals through Monday could exceed 4-6 inches across South MS.
Rainfall totals through Monday could exceed 4-6 inches across South MS.
Rainfall totals through Monday could exceed 4-6 inches across South MS.
Rainfall totals through Monday could exceed 4-6 inches across South MS.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.